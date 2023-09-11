It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) For Its Next Dividend

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad's shares before the 15th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.88 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.4% on its current stock price of MYR20.02. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 86% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 122% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Story continues

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 2.0% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.