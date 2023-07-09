It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:FIE) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:FIE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Fielmann's shares before the 14th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.75 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Fielmann has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of €48.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fielmann paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 64% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Fielmann's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fielmann's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.0% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Fielmann's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Has Fielmann got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Fielmann's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Fielmann and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fielmann you should know about.

