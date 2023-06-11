It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy OVB Holding AG (ETR:O4B) For Its Next Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that OVB Holding AG (ETR:O4B) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase OVB Holding's shares before the 15th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.90 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, OVB Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of €24.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether OVB Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. OVB Holding paid out 94% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at OVB Holding, with earnings per share up 2.3% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, OVB Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid OVB Holding? While we like that its earnings are growing somewhat, we're not enamored that it's paying out 94% of last year's earnings. OVB Holding doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in OVB Holding and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for OVB Holding you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

