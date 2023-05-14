It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Ocean Wilsons Holdings' shares before the 18th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.70 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.70 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ocean Wilsons Holdings has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of £9. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Ocean Wilsons Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ocean Wilsons Holdings's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Ocean Wilsons Holdings didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 76% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Ocean Wilsons Holdings was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ocean Wilsons Holdings has delivered 5.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ocean Wilsons Holdings? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Bottom line: Ocean Wilsons Holdings has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Ocean Wilsons Holdings and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Ocean Wilsons Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

