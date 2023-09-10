It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Vector Capital's shares before the 14th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.025 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vector Capital stock has a trailing yield of around 6.2% on the current share price of £0.405. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Vector Capital is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Vector Capital's earnings per share have dropped 5.8% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, Vector Capital has lifted its dividend by approximately 33% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Vector Capital? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Vector Capital. For example - Vector Capital has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

