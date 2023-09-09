It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Leggett & Platt stock has a trailing yield of around 6.9% on the current share price of $26.71. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Leggett & Platt has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Leggett & Platt

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Leggett & Platt paid out 104% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (60%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Leggett & Platt fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Leggett & Platt's earnings are down 4.2% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Leggett & Platt has delivered 4.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Leggett & Platt is already paying out 104% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Leggett & Platt worth buying for its dividend? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. What's more, Leggett & Platt is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It's not that we think Leggett & Platt is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Leggett & Platt as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Leggett & Platt and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.