It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) For Its Next Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Horace Mann Educators' shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Horace Mann Educators has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current stock price of $28.48. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Horace Mann Educators can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Horace Mann Educators reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Horace Mann Educators was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend at approximately 7.5% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Horace Mann Educators got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Horace Mann Educators as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Horace Mann Educators that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

