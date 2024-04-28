It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) For Its Next Dividend

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Ternium's shares on or after the 2nd of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.30 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ternium has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current share price of US$43.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ternium's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for Ternium

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ternium paid out 98% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (90%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while Ternium's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Ternium's 15% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Ternium has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Ternium is already paying out 98% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Ternium for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. Additionally, Ternium is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not that we think Ternium is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Ternium as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Ternium that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.