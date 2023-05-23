It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) For Its Next Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase LyondellBasell Industries' shares before the 26th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.76 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that LyondellBasell Industries has a trailing yield of 5.2% on the current share price of $90.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. LyondellBasell Industries is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 99% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

LyondellBasell Industries paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to LyondellBasell Industries's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see LyondellBasell Industries's earnings per share have dropped 5.4% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, LyondellBasell Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is LyondellBasell Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? LyondellBasell Industries had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in LyondellBasell Industries and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

