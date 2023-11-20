It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Manawa Energy Limited (NZSE:MNW) For Its Next Dividend

Manawa Energy Limited (NZSE:MNW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Manawa Energy's shares before the 23rd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.094 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.16 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Manawa Energy has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of NZ$4.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Manawa Energy

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Manawa Energy's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (80%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Manawa Energy's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Manawa Energy's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.4% per year on average over the past seven years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Manawa Energy? Earnings per share are down very slightly in recent times, and Manawa Energy paid out less half its profit and more than half its cash flow as dividends, which is not the worst combination but could be better. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Manawa Energy from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Manawa Energy, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Manawa Energy (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.