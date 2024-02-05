It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Truist Financial's shares before the 8th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.52 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Truist Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 5.7% on the current share price of US$36.79. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Truist Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Truist Financial paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Truist Financial reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Truist Financial has delivered an average of 8.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Truist Financial? It's hard to get past the idea of Truist Financial paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Truist Financial. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Truist Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

