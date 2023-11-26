It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Napier Port Holdings' shares on or after the 1st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.042 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.075 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Napier Port Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of NZ$2.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 78% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 66% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Napier Port Holdings's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 36% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past four years, Napier Port Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 32% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Napier Port Holdings is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Napier Port Holdings for the upcoming dividend? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Napier Port Holdings and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Napier Port Holdings you should be aware of.

