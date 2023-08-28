It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) For Its Next Dividend

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase QANTM Intellectual Property's shares before the 1st of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.035 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.063 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that QANTM Intellectual Property has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current share price of A$0.97. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether QANTM Intellectual Property's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. QANTM Intellectual Property distributed an unsustainably high 111% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 64% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and QANTM Intellectual Property fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see QANTM Intellectual Property's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.6% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. QANTM Intellectual Property's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.2% per year on average over the past six years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is QANTM Intellectual Property an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Additionally, QANTM Intellectual Property is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not that we think QANTM Intellectual Property is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of QANTM Intellectual Property don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for QANTM Intellectual Property you should be aware of.

