It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) For Its Next Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase IOI Corporation Berhad's shares before the 6th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.11 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, IOI Corporation Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of MYR4.05. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether IOI Corporation Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. IOI Corporation Berhad paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 59% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about IOI Corporation Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. IOI Corporation Berhad has seen its dividend decline 3.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has IOI Corporation Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? IOI Corporation Berhad has been unable to generate earnings growth, but at least its dividend looks sustainable, with its profit and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable limits. It's not that we think IOI Corporation Berhad is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering IOI Corporation Berhad as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IOI Corporation Berhad you should know about.

