It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) For Its Next Dividend

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.06 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 5.4% on the current share price of MYR1.11. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad is paying out an acceptable 65% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.9% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past nine years, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 5.7% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not that we think Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

