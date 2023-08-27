It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) For Its Next Dividend

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Ampol's shares before the 1st of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.95 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$2.25 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ampol has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current share price of A$33.71. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ampol's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Ampol has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ampol paid out a disturbingly high 365% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 68% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Ampol's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Ampol's 25% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Ampol has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Ampol is already paying out 365% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ampol? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. What's more, Ampol is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. Bottom line: Ampol has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Ampol despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, Ampol has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

