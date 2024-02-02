We might raise interest rates next, says top Bank of England official

Mr Pill has singled out the Middle East as key among ‘potentially other threats to the stability of the UK economy’ - Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

The Bank of England may raise interest rates next instead of cutting them, its chief economist has said, in an apparent split with Governor Andrew Bailey.

Huw Pill warned that there are dangers from “developments in the Middle East for example, that if they were to become manifest we would need to respond to, and that would certainly alter my assessment of the speed or even the direction of future movements in rates”.

The comments come a day after Mr Bailey used a press conference and TV interviews to suggest that the next rate move is likely to be down.

Mr Pill said that even if there is no escalation in the Middle East, the sustained pressure on inflation from wages, the jobs market and prices in the services industry means “that moment at which Bank Rate cuts might be possible is still some way off”.

He said: “We don’t have sufficient evidence yet.”

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted on Thursday to hold rates at 5.25pc and suggested inflation would tumble to 2pc in April. Two members of the MPC voted to cut, one to raise, and the other six for the status quo.

Gerard Lyons, a former economic advisor to Boris Johnson, said the Bank is sending mixed messages at a time when officials should be pivoting towards lower interest rates as inflation falls.

He said: “The Bank is not really on top of the communication. There are different messages coming from different people, as well as from the voting and the Monetary Policy Report itself.

“The voting suggests a bias to hike, the report itself suggests a pause, Bailey’s comments yesterday tend to reflect more a pivot [toward lower rates] and now we have Pill delaying with a more hawkish tone. There is no consistency.”

In a briefing for businesses, Mr Pill singled out the Middle East as key among “potentially other threats to the stability of the UK economy”, in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war and the Houthi attacks on civilian shipping in the Red Sea.

So far the disruption to oil and gas tankers and container ships has had only a limited impact on Britain, as vessels have been forced to take a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope instead of the Red Sea and Suez Canal, causing some delays but having little impact on prices.

Mr Pill’s warning stands in stark contrast to expectations in financial markets, where traders expect interest rates to be cut from the current level of 5.25pc to 5pc in May or June.

Mr Bailey on Thursday refused to be drawn on the timing of the first rate cut but did little to dampen expectations one was coming. Speaking to Sky News, he said: “The decision, unless the world changes, and of course unfortunately the world does change and particularly at the moment, the next decision is more likely to be when do we cut.”

It came as rate cut expectations in the US were pushed back on Friday after analysts were blindsided by much stronger employment figures than expected.

US non-farm employment soared by 353,000 in January, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly double the consensus forecast of 180,000, in a sign that high rates have not reined in growth and a big fall in borrowing costs would risk stoking inflation.

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy and financial services firm Ebury, said: “Today’s payrolls report has all but completely eliminated any lingering possibility of a March interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.”

The Fed voted to hold rates at 5.25pc to 5.5pc earlier this week, when it said it needed “greater confidence” that inflation is moving towards its target rate of 2pc.

James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, said the figures were a “blowout”.

He said: “January’s US employment report is crazy strong. The momentum in job creation is on the rise again, but this time, it isn’t merely the leisure & hospitality, government and education & healthcare services.”

