We Might See A Profit From BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (CVE:BILD) Soon

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (CVE:BILD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. operates a marketplace for purchasing and selling building materials online in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The CA$23m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$7.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.5m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which BuildDirect.com Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

BuildDirect.com Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to some Canadian Specialty Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$388k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 122%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving BuildDirect.com Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with BuildDirect.com Technologies is its debt-to-equity ratio of 168%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

