We Might See A Profit From Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Soon

Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Cokal Limited engages in the identification and development of coal in Indonesia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$129m market-cap company posted a loss of US$9.3m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Cokal's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Cokal is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$14m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 51%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

ASX:CKA Earnings Per Share Growth December 25th 2023

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Cokal's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Cokal is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

