We Might See A Profit From Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Genesis Minerals Limited's (ASX:GMD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$46m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$50m, the AU$457m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Genesis Minerals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Genesis Minerals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$9.7m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 103% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Genesis Minerals given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

