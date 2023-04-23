We Might See A Profit From Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.'s (TSE:INE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. The CA$2.9b market-cap company announced a latest loss of CA$87m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Innergex Renewable Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Innergex Renewable Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Canadian Renewable Energy analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CA$40m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 87% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Innergex Renewable Energy given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Innergex Renewable Energy is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

