We Might See A Profit From IOG plc (LON:IOG) Soon

IOG plc (LON:IOG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. On 31 December 2022, the UK£11m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£28m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is IOG's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

IOG is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Oil and Gas analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£41m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 93% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of IOG's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with IOG is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

