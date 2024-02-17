We Might See A Profit From Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Megaport Limited's (ASX:MP1) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. On 30 June 2023, the AU$2.1b market-cap company posted a loss of AU$9.8m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Megaport will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Megaport is bordering on breakeven, according to the 15 Australian IT analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$16m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 44% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Megaport's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

