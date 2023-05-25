We Might See A Profit From Pivotal Systems Corporation (ASX:PVS) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Pivotal Systems Corporation's (ASX:PVS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Pivotal Systems Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of gas flow monitoring and control technology platform for the semiconductor industry in Asia and North America. The AU$3.7m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$15m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Pivotal Systems will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Pivotal Systems is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Semiconductor analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$3.6m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 126% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pivotal Systems given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 11% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

