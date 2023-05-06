We Might See A Profit From Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sharps Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STSS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. The US$9.2m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$4.6m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sharps Technology will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Sharps Technology, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$5.6m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 116%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sharps Technology given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Sharps Technology currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

