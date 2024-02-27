We Might See A Profit From Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Soon

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The UK£779m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$15m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.9m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Trustpilot Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Trustpilot Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 British Interactive Media and Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.5m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 87%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Trustpilot Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Trustpilot Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

