Mighty Yum™ Heads to NYC's 2022 Plant Based World Expo

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 340 million kids on our planet suffer from obesity. This number is not only at an all-time high for 2022, but in history – and it's only growing larger.

Now, parenthood is hard. Finding food that your kid not only enjoys but is quick to make and easy to transport is no easy task. Sometimes, the easiest option seems to be the unhealthiest.

Marc Elkman and Howard Panes are no strangers to this battle. Fathers themselves, finding something their kids enjoyed that wasn't completely unhealthy became quite difficult. It began to be nearly impossible to find good food on the go.

"We realized how corrupt food has become, and how dangerous it can be to form unhealthy habits at such a young age," Howard Panes, Co-Founder of Mighty Yum™

This is where Mighty Yum™ comes in. Having worked in the health and wellness industry for over 25 years, the two fathers teamed up to create Mighty Yum™, a plant-based twist on our favorite nostalgic lunch kit. Mighty Yum™ is on a mission to change the way families are eating on the go. With superfoods in every bite, these vegan lunch kits have combined necessary nutrients with our favorite finger foods.

Although Mighty Yum™ is created with 100% plant-based ingredients, it does not sacrifice the flavorful goodness of any nostalgic food. Choose from your favorite turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, or pepperoni pizza, full of tasty flavors and incredible textures in each and every bite. You would never know this product is plant-based from the looks and taste, fulfilling all the cravings of even the pickiest eaters. The best part is the nutrition panel is significantly healthier for children.

"By implementing plant-based meals and snacks, reducing the consumption of heavy meats and dairy products, which are highly consumed by the standard American diet, our kids and youth will live a healthier life reducing the risk of obesity and poor mental health," Marc Elkman, Co-Founder of Mighty Yum™

At its core, Mighty Yum™ wants to introduce families to the availability of healthy, convenient, and delicious plant-based food options in the market. Eating healthy doesn't have to be a battle; with Mighty Yum™, it becomes enjoyable. Mighty Yum™ is a real game changer in the way kids will eat healthy on the run, having plant-based fun for everyone.

Want to learn more about Mighty Yum™? You can get a first look at Mighty Yum's™ nostalgic, flavorful food on September 8th and 9th at the 2022 Plant Based World Expo in New York, NY at the Javits Center, booth #133

Come check out Mighty Yum™ and get in on the plant-based fun for everyone!

