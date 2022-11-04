U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,737.25
    +9.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,061.00
    +44.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,780.00
    +52.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.70
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.08
    +1.91 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.60
    +18.70 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.32 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9784
    +0.0032 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1223
    +0.0062 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9410
    -0.2230 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,568.08
    +218.47 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.36
    +3.68 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Migraine Drugs Market to grow by USD 1 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by End-User and Geography - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The migraine drugs market is projected to grow by USD 1 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in the number of patients suffering from migraines has been instrumental in driving the market's growth. However, concerns related to the side effects of migraine drugs might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the other trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our migraine drugs market report covers the following areas:

The expansion of migraine medicine markets will be fueled by the rise in the number of programs raising public knowledge about migraine therapy. There are many people who suffer from migraines, which are very incapacitating. Several groups are running a variety of awareness campaigns for migraine therapy in an effort to inform and support migraine patients. These include The Migraine Trust, the American Migraine Foundation, the U.S. Pain Foundation, the National Headache Foundation, M.A.G.N.U.M. Migraine Awareness Group: A National Understanding for Migraineurs, and others.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Migraine Drugs Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Migraine Drugs Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Amgen Inc.: The company offers migraine drugs namely Aimovig.

  • Bayer AG: The company offers migraine drugs namely Zomig.

  • Endo International Plc.: The company offers migraine drugs namely Reyvow.

  • H Lundbeck AS: The company offers migraine drugs namely Frova.

  • Johnson & Johnson: The company offers migraine drugs such as Panadol and Voltaren.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist migraine drugs market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the migraine drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the migraine drugs market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of migraine drugs market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:
Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers antihypertensive drugs market segmentation by type (systemic hypertension and pulmonary hypertension) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Motion Sickness Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers motion sickness drugs market segmentation by product (anticholinergics and antihistamines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Migraine Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.27

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Neurelis Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Winston Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Preventive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Abortive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amgen Inc.

  • 11.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 11.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 11.6 Endo International Plc

  • 11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 11.8 H Lundbeck AS

  • 11.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 11.10 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 11.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • health: Includes veterinary drugs (excluded from the scope of the report)

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026
Global Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/migraine-drugs-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-bn-by-2026-segmentation-by-end-user-and-geography---technavio-301666487.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices turned higher on Friday as the dollar eased, but gains were capped by recession fears and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 66 cents, or 0.8%, to $88.83 a barrel putting the contract on course for a weekly gain of 1%. Analysts said while demand concerns are weighing on the market, supply is still expected to be tight, putting a floor under oil prices, with Europe's embargo on Russian crude starting on Dec. 5 and U.S. crude stockpiles falling.

  • This oil company backed by Warren Buffett is America’s hottest stock. Why won’t its CEO pump more oil?

    ‘There's no pressure to increase production’: Vicki Hollub’s Occidental dominates America's biggest oil field, landing her on the MarketWatch 50 list.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Natural-Gas Supply Worries are Evaporating

    Another big injection of natural gas into domestic storage facilities has brought U.S. inventories of the heating and power-generation fuel nearly inline with normal levels.

  • California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Largest Gas Utility to Find a New Strategy

    Southern California Gas Co. will need to spend billions to repurpose its system for a future with fewer gas customers.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • China’s Top PC Maker Boosts Profit After Cutting Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s earnings climbed 6% after China’s top PC maker relied on cost reductions and new businesses to weather an unprecedented slump in global computing demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China S

  • Enterprise Products Partners transports record volumes of oil, gas, petrochemicals in Q3

    Midstream firm Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest public companies by revenue in the Houston region.

  • Here's what you need to know about Netflix's Basic with Ads plan

    By the time you’re reading this article, Netflix will have started rolling out its new “Basic with Ads” plan.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues

    Qualcomm (QCOM) surpasses fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings estimates on record revenues driven by a resilient business model and strength in 5G-enabled chips.

  • Moderna: What Do the Charts Suggest?

    In this daily bar chart of MRNA, below, we can see that prices spiked up into late November and then quickly tumbled lower into early March. MRNA bounced but the rally failed and prices sank to new lows in May and June. Prices are struggling Thursday and have dipped back below the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Advanced computer chips -- commercially known as semiconductors -- are constantly growing in demand as our lives trend further into the digital realm. The electronic devices we use each day, and the cloud computing services that host our online experiences require more powerful hardware than ever. The semiconductor industry could be worth over $1.5 trillion annually by 2030, according to an estimate by Fortune Business Insights.

  • Copper and Freeport-McMoRan Are Poised to Rally

    In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of the continuous copper futures contract, below, we can see a number of lower shadows telling us that traders have been rejecting the lows. The weekly OBV line has been steady to improving the past four months. In the daily Point and Figure chart of the continuous copper future, below, we can see that prices have been moving sideways and a trade at $3.58 or higher should refresh the uptrend.

  • Gas Exporter Sempra Infrastructure to Build New U.S. LNG Plant

    The project is the first phase of Port Arthur LNG, a roughly $10.5 billion export facility in Texas that would start delivering cargoes around 2027, potentially adding much-needed supplies of liquefied gas to global markets.

  • Should You Buy the Auto Stocks Now?

    Many auto stocks are dirt cheap and even Tesla is down over 30% in 2022. Is it a buying opportunity?

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric and AZZ

    Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric and AZZ are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Starbucks says higher prices, customizable beverages will carry it through potential economic winter

    Starbucks Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, helped by a boost in U.S. sales, sending shares higher in after-hours trading.