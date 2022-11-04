Migraine Drugs Market to grow by USD 1 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by End-User and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The migraine drugs market is projected to grow by USD 1 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in the number of patients suffering from migraines has been instrumental in driving the market's growth. However, concerns related to the side effects of migraine drugs might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Type

Geography

Learn more about the other trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our migraine drugs market report covers the following areas:

The expansion of migraine medicine markets will be fueled by the rise in the number of programs raising public knowledge about migraine therapy. There are many people who suffer from migraines, which are very incapacitating. Several groups are running a variety of awareness campaigns for migraine therapy in an effort to inform and support migraine patients. These include The Migraine Trust, the American Migraine Foundation, the U.S. Pain Foundation, the National Headache Foundation, M.A.G.N.U.M. Migraine Awareness Group: A National Understanding for Migraineurs, and others.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Migraine Drugs Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Migraine Drugs Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amgen Inc.: The company offers migraine drugs namely Aimovig.

Bayer AG: The company offers migraine drugs namely Zomig.

Endo International Plc.: The company offers migraine drugs namely Reyvow.

H Lundbeck AS: The company offers migraine drugs namely Frova.

Johnson & Johnson: The company offers migraine drugs such as Panadol and Voltaren.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist migraine drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the migraine drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the migraine drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of migraine drugs market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers antihypertensive drugs market segmentation by type (systemic hypertension and pulmonary hypertension) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Motion Sickness Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers motion sickness drugs market segmentation by product (anticholinergics and antihistamines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Migraine Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Neurelis Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Winston Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Preventive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Abortive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amgen Inc.

11.4 AstraZeneca Plc

11.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

11.6 Endo International Plc

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.8 H Lundbeck AS

11.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

11.10 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11.11 Pfizer Inc.

11.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

health: Includes veterinary drugs (excluded from the scope of the report)

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/migraine-drugs-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-bn-by-2026-segmentation-by-end-user-and-geography---technavio-301666487.html

SOURCE Technavio