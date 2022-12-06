U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,055.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,832.50
    +26.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.90
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    +0.78 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5410
    -0.1440 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,074.00
    -194.30 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.46
    -7.75 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,828.34
    +7.94 (+0.03%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Migraine drugs market in Latin America 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The migraine drugs market size in Latin America is estimated to increase by USD 82.31 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.82%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Latin America Migraine Drugs Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Latin America Migraine Drugs Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample report.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's exclusive analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The migraine drugs market in Latin America report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Bausch Health Co. Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • Endo International Plc

  • Ethypharm SAS

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • H Lundbeck AS

  • IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

  • Klaria Pharma Holding AB

  • Kowa Co. Ltd.

  • OptiNose Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • UCB SA

Download a sample report

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-o-Y growth of migraine drugs market in Latin America

  • The market is segmented by end-user (hospital, retail, and online) and therapy (preventive treatment and abortive treatment).

  • Based on therapy, the preventive treatment segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Preventive treatments are aimed at reducing the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. Some of the medications that are considered effective for preventing migraines are beta-blockers, divalproex sodium, and topiramate.

  • The availability of solutions, such as Cefaly and gammaCore, is expected to propel the growth of the preventive treatment segment during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

The increasing prevalence of migraine is notably driving the migraine drugs market  growth in Latin America

The prevalence of migraine in the region is growing significantly, which is fueling the demand for migraine drugs. Brazil has the most number of migraine patients in the region, followed by Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico, and Argentina. Migraine is more prevalent among women due to causes such as hormonal fluctuations. In addition, hormonal medications such as oral contraceptives may aggravate the symptoms. Thus, the rising prevalence of migraine, especially among women, will increase the demand for migraine drugs in Latin America during the forecast period.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries

The market is segmented by region (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest of Latin America). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • Mexico was one of the biggest contributors to the migraine drugs market in Latin America in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Growth in healthcare infrastructure in Mexico will positively contribute to the growth of the migraine drugs market in the country during the forecast period. The growing population, sedentary lifestyle, and rising prevalence of neurological disorders will also drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a slowdown in the growth of the migraine drugs market in Mexico in the first half of 2020 due to disruption in supply chain operations during lockdowns. However, after the lifting of lockdowns and the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives, the growth momentum of the market increased. During the forecast period, the increasing adoption of e-commerce channels, the redesigning of distribution channels, and the revival of supply chain operations will foster the growth of the migraine drugs market in Mexico during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics and segmentations, VIEW A PDF SAMPLE!

Related reports -

Migraine drugs market by end-user, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.74%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, retail, and online), type (preventive and abortive), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).  To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

Narcolepsy drugs market by type and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The rising number of product launches and clinical trials is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT 

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this migraine drugs market in Latin America report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the migraine drugs market in Latin America between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the migraine drugs market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of migraine drugs market vendors in Latin America

Migraine Drugs Market in Latin America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

148

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.82%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 82.31 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.89

Regional analysis

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest of Latin America

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Ethypharm SAS, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, IntelGenx Technologies Corp., Klaria Pharma Holding AB, Kowa Co. Ltd., OptiNose Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Migraine Drugs Market in Latin America 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Therapy Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Therapy

  • 6.3 Preventive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Abortive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Therapy

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Chile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.6 Bayer AG

  • 12.7 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 12.9 Endo International Plc

  • 12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.11 H Lundbeck AS

  • 12.12 IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

  • 12.13 Klaria Pharma Holding AB

  • 12.14 Kowa Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 12.17 UCB SA

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/migraine-drugs-market-in-latin-america-2023-2027-5-year-2017-2021-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301694315.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

    Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Streaming: Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • Biden to 'Continue to Evaluate Market Needs' After Price Cap on Russian Oil

    The White House on Monday said it believes a price cap on Russian crude will lock in a global discount for such oil and hinted that the U.S. and its allies could tweak the $60-a-barrel limit should energy markets shift. "We believe that stability in the market is what matters," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. "The president will continue to evaluate market needs as appropriate." Some analysts believe the [price cap and corresponding sanctions](https://

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices

    The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.

  • Gasoline Poised to Plunge Past Year-Ago Price

    Gasoline prices have been sliding and look likely to sink further. + The national average price of unleaded gasoline has declined by nearly 10 percent over the past three weeks, to $3.40 per gallon, and is now within five cents of where it was a year ago, according to AAA. + Prices peaked this year in June, at just over $5.00 per gallon, driven by the surging price of crude oil, which at the time exceeded $120 per barrel. Crude has since sunk to about $80 per barrel. + Around 20 states are seein

  • Switzerland Weighs Restrictions On EV To Conserve Energy - Could It Impact Tesla's Ambitions?

    Switzerland could be the first to impose driving bans on e-cars to restore energy security, as media reports quoted a draft regulation on restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy. The paper restricted the private use of electric cars for essential journeys like professional practice, shopping, and doctor visits, and a stricter speed limit on highways, Spiegel Mobility reports. Switzerland derives most of its electricity from hydropower. However, it also imports electricity f

  • Energy sector could 'absolutely do well again' in 2023, says analyst

    Energy is the best performing sector year-to-date. The S&P 500 Energy ETF (XLE) is up 62%, far outperforming any other area of equities in 2022.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Las

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Why oil prices are surging more than 2% today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in crude oil prices and energy stocks as OPEC+ sticks to its production cuts, a Russian oil price cap takes effect, and the market becomes more sanguine about the prospects of a China reopening.

  • China Ramps Up Corn Purchases From Brazil as US Exports Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- China is ramping up imports of Brazilian corn, replacing imports of the more expensive US grain.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts Hit Russia Air Bases as Kremlin Renews Ukraine StrikesFour vessels loaded with Brazi

  • Oil Price Wavers After Russia Cap Kicks In

    The West imposed sanctions on Russian crude, pitching the energy conflict with Moscow into an unpredictable new phase that could inject further volatility into global oil markets.

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.