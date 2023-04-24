Migraine Treatment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the migraine treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Allergan Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Allodynic Therapeutics LLC, AOBiome, AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc.

, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, and Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The global migraine treatment market is expected to grow from $2.68 billion in 2022 to $2.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The migraine treatment market is expected to grow to $4.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The migraine treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing branded and generic migraine treatment services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A migraine is a neurological condition with the most prominent symptom of throbbing, pulsating headache on one side of the brain.The migraine treatment is used to treat a headache, that often affects one side of the head and can be extremely painful, throbbing, or pulsating, by blocking the pathways in the brain that cause pain.



With the help of migraine treatment, future attacks and migraine symptoms can be stopped.



North America was the largest region in the migraine treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the migraine treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of migraine treatment are episodic, migraine with aura, chronic, and other types.The episodic migraine treatment is used to treat a migraine in which an individual suffers from a headache that lasts from 0-14 days per month.



Several acute treatment options are used to treat episodic migraine. The migraine treatments include acute/abortive treatment, preventive/prophylactic treatment, and non-pharmacological therapies and devices that are used in hospitals, clinics, homecare, and other end-users.



The increasing prevalence of migraine is expected to propel the growth of the migraine treatment market.Migraine refers to a headache that occurs on one side of the brain only and causes severe pain or pulsing sensation.



Migraine treatment can stop future attacks and symptoms. For instance, in September 2020, according to Migraine.com, a US-based website that provides the accurate and relevant information about migraine, in 2021, around 1 billion people globally and 39 million people in the United States suffered from migraines. As a result, migraine is now the third most prevalent disease worldwide. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of migraine is driving the growth of migraine treatment market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the migraine treatment market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For Instance, in March 2021, Neurolief, an Israel-based company that develops proprietary digital therapeutics neuromodulation technology, launched a ’Brain Neuromodulation Technology’ used for migraine treatment. It is the first non-invasive neuromodulation system used to treat acute migraine at home.



In May 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. for approximately $11.6 billion. This acquisition will help Pfizer to build on the legacy by delivering medicines for the patients suffering from migraine worldwide. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd is a US-based company with product portfolio of neuropsychiatric diseases and neurological disorders.



The countries covered in the migraine treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The migraine treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides migraine treatment market statistics, including migraine treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a migraine treatment market share, detailed migraine treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the migraine treatment industry. This migraine treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

