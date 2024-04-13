Migration Brewing named Oregon’s 2024 Small Business of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — For the first time, a craft brewery has won the small business of the year award for Oregon.

Migration Brewing, which brews beer out of a production facility on Wilkes Road in Gresham, was named Oregon’s 2024 Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The brewery will represent the state at an official award ceremony later this month in Washington, D.C.

“We are extremely humbled and excited about this company achievement,” said CEO and co-founder McKean Banzer-Lausberg. “Migration has worked with the SBA since we opened in 2010 when we used an equipment loan to purchase our first brewing system.”

The award will officially be presented during National Small Business Week, April 28 through May 4. There will be more than 60 small business owners from all 50 states recognized and celebrated in the nation’s capital.

Migration is also planning its own local celebration with the Oregon SBA office at the Gresham production facility. That will be held Thursday, May 2, with more details to come soon.

