Migration surge drives London population to new record

london migration population

London’s population has surged to a new record high after a sharp rise in migration and a reversal of the Covid-era “race for space”.

New research from think tank Centre for Cities found that the capital had “almost certainly” surpassed its pre-pandemic peak of 10.1m people in a report that raised concerns about the impact on London’s creaking infrastructure and services.

Thousands of Londoners fled the capital during Covid in a bid to find more spacious accommodation and greenery outside the city.

The city’s population fell by 75,500 between mid-2019 and mid-2021 – a decline of 0.7pc and equivalent to a town the size of Tunbridge Wells, according to the Centre for Cities.

However, this trend has now reversed, fuelled by a rebound in international migration. 66,000 people moved to the capital in 2022, the Centre for Cities said, taking the city’s population back to 10.1m and just shy of its pre-pandemic peak.

While figures for 2023 have yet to be published, the think tank said London’s population would have had to rise by just 9,000 people to reach a new record. As a result, the population “is now almost certainly higher than its pre-pandemic peak”, the Centre for Cities said.

A large increase in international migration explained the majority of the increase over the last two years, the report found.

Net migration to London from overseas in fact remained positive during the pandemic, standing at 38,170 in 2019-20 and 73,660 the following year.

It comes after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said net migration is expected to drive the UK population above 70m by 2026 – 11 years earlier than previously thought.

London’s rapid growth will fuel concerns that high migration is putting more pressure on the capital’s already-strained infrastructure and public services.

Mayor Sadiq Khan is under fire over deteriorating service on the Central Line amid delays to a plan to upgrade ageing trains.

Mr Khan has also been criticised for the failure to build enough new homes in London. On average, the mayor has delivered about 36,000 homes per year since taking office in 2016 – well below his goal of 52,000.

Story continues

Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at Centre for Cities, said more house building was needed to alleviate a crisis that was “evident long before Covid”.

The growing population may also put pressure on other public services such as the NHS.

Recent analysis by the Evening Standard found that more than half of patients at the London North West University Healthcare Trust, which operates four hospitals in the capital, were waiting more than 18 weeks for an operation.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, said: “London’s infrastructure is creaking under the weight of its population.

“Policymakers have to shake off any assumption that population changes mean questions over the housing shortage and infrastructure will solve themselves. Nor will smaller, less affluent places see huge influxes of professional workers with greater spending power.

“There are big decisions to make like continuing to invest in the public transport network, for example the Bakerloo Line extension and Crossrail 2, so that people can get around.”

Concerns about the impact of surging migration on the capital have implications for the country as a whole. London is the biggest engine of economic growth in the UK and Mr Carter warned: “Delays to big infrastructure projects and housing delivery will constrain London’s potential.”

The capital’s share of UK output is expected to stand at 26pc by the end of the decade, according to forecasts from Cambridge Econometrics. London’s share of overall UK employment is also expected to be 18.5pc.

In addition to higher migration, the Centre for Cities said that London’s population growth was being aided by a crackdown on working from home.

Mr Swinney said: “We don’t know if hybrid working is here to stay, nor how long before the numbers of commuters coming into the city exceed the numbers we saw prior to Covid. But we do know that people have returned for at least some of the week, and numbers are growing.”