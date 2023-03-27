U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +14.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,547.00
    +113.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,916.00
    +25.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    +10.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.19
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.30
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8550
    +0.1540 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,846.71
    +216.84 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.10
    -12.29 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,463.11
    +77.86 (+0.28%)
     

MiHCM Awarded Microsoft Malaysia ISV Partner of The Year

PR Newswire
·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital HR technology specialist MiHCM Asia Sdn Bhd has achieved one of the most coveted accolades in the software space as the recipient of the Microsoft Malaysia ISV Partner of the Year Award for 2022. The ISV (Independent Software Vendor) Award recognises the organisation that offers clearly differentiated value and customer experiences using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. MiHCM offers a range of products and solutions built to run at scale on Azure infrastructure.

CEO of MiHCM Harsha Purasinghe receiving the &quot;2022 ISV Partner of the Year Award&quot; from K Raman, Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia. Standing from left to right: Sara Lua (General Manager of Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Malaysia), K. Raman (Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia), Harsha Purasinghe (CEO of MiHCM), Mah Xian-Zhen (Director - MiHCM) and Andrea Della Mattea (President of Microsoft Asia Pacific)
CEO of MiHCM Harsha Purasinghe receiving the "2022 ISV Partner of the Year Award" from K Raman, Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia. Standing from left to right: Sara Lua (General Manager of Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Malaysia), K. Raman (Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia), Harsha Purasinghe (CEO of MiHCM), Mah Xian-Zhen (Director - MiHCM) and Andrea Della Mattea (President of Microsoft Asia Pacific)

Harsha Purasinghe, CEO of MiHCM, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as the 2022 Microsoft ISV Partner of the Year. This prestigious Award is a true testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable our customers to digitally transform their HR practices. We first embarked on our MiHCM cloud journey in Malaysia in 2017 and have consistently shown dedication to improving the digital experience provided by our solution to revolutionise HR practices and enhance the employee experience. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers, partners, and Microsoft for their support and collaboration."

MiHCM has developed specialised HR solutions for organisations of varying sizes and industry verticals. Its product suite is hyper-localised to the Asia Pacific region with adherence to statutory payroll requirements and language localisations in all key Asian markets.

MiHCM first launched into the digital HR space in 2017 by unveiling MiHCM Enterprise designed for medium and large businesses and catering to complex business requirements. Today, MiHCM also offers MiHCM Lite , a digital HR experience tailor-made for small businesses that provides the key components required to optimise HR operations from hiring to retirement. Its MiHCM Analytics is designed to deliver actionable insights and visualisations on the workforce, while its MiA Assistant for Microsoft Teams offers a unique employee experience that streamlines and assists employees in completing routine work/HR tasks while driving employee engagement and productivity.

Today, MiHCM serves an international clientele of 500+ companies across 22 countries in diverse industry verticals, including Banking and Finance, Technology, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and Diversified Groups. MiHCM has a strong market presence in Asia, with prominent coverage in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand in Southeast Asia, and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives in South Asia. MiHCM also possesses a strong partner network in 13 countries, to ensure a seamless customer service experience.

To learn more about MiHCM, visit https://mihcm.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mihcm-awarded-microsoft-malaysia-isv-partner-of-the-year-301780674.html

SOURCE MiHCM

Recommended Stories

  • Bangladesh Leader Bets IMF-Mandated Rigor Will Pay Off in Polls

    (Bloomberg) -- Government leaders across the world have often balked at implementing reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund for fear of being penalized at the ballot box. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina isn’t one of them.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Ba

  • Macron Loses Voters to Far Right Over Pensions, Poll Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right party is the biggest beneficiary of French discontent over President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to push through an increase in the retirement age, according to a survey by pollster Ifop for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mul

  • Labor Wins NSW State Election, Sealing Australia’s Left Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s center-left Labor party took power in the most-populous state of New South Wales, ending 12 years of Liberal-National rule and sealing a left-wing sweep across the mainland.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeLabor

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Big tech and the pursuit of AI dominance

    The tech giants are going all in on artificial intelligence. Each is doing it its own way

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • America's biggest bank bought $1.3M worth of nickel — but it was actually just a big bag of rocks. Here are 3 ways to invest in the hot commodity. (And do it legally)

    Apparently, even the price of stones has skyrocketed.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.