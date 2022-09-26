Miikka Karjaluoto new Director, Business Development at SATO Corporation

SATO Oyj

Miikka Karjaluoto, MSc (Econ & Bus Admin), aged 48, has been appointed Director, Business Development at SATO Corporation Working at SATO since 2009, Karjaluoto most recently served as Director, Tampere region, which post he held since 2016.



Director, Business Development is responsible for managing and coordinating all development efforts at SATO. It is a new post at SATO. Miikka Karjaluoto reports to President and CEO Antti Aarnio.

“It is our desire to reinforce our business development efforts and ensure an ever improving customer experience. Miikka Karjaluoto is a SATO veteran with solid expertise in our core business as well as a strong track record in developing different housing concepts and creating operating models. He was involved in the development of the SATO StudioHome and FlexHome concepts, among others, and has also been responsible for building up our customer service function,” SATO President and CEO Antti Aarnio says.



“I am very excited about my new role with SATO. My priority is to ensure that going forward, SATO continues to hold its standing as forerunner in rental housing. We seek to enhance the efficiency of our operating models through development and achieve ongoing improvement in the customer experience we provide. We also look forward to exploring and locating new business opportunities,” says Miikka Karjaluoto, Director, Business Development at SATO.



Miikka Karjaluoto will take up his new post once his replacement as Director, Tampere region has been recruited and taken up that post.



CV Miikka Karjaluoto

b. 1974, education: MSc (Econ & Bus Admin)

With SATO since 2009



Key work experience:

SATO Corporation

Regional Director 2016−2022

Investment Manager 2011−2016

Customer Service Manager 2010−2011

Business Development Manager 2009–2010

TeliaSonera Finland, 1999−2009, multiple posts, most recently Senior Business Controller

For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation, Antti Aarnio, President and CEO, phone +358 201 344 200 antti.aarnio@sato.fi

SATO Corporation, Miikka Karjaluoto, Director, Business Development, phone +358 201 344 068 miikka.karjaluoto@sato.fi





