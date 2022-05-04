U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

MIJENTA TEQUILA LAUNCHES 18-MONTH AGED ULTRA-PREMIUM AÑEJO

·5 min read

THE AWARD-WINNING TEQUILA'S THIRD EXPRESSION AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE ORDERS

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mijenta, the award-winning, sustainable tequila from the Highlands of Jalisco, has announced the release of its most exclusive and refined expression to date, Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva. Aged for 18 months in a series of hand-selected casks to create its unique and sophisticated flavor profile, the ultra-premium small-batch spirit launched in the United States on May 2, 2022. The first release is limited to 2,160 bottles.

Mijenta A&#xf1;ejo Gran Reserva
Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva

The Añejo comes on the heels of Mijenta's highly acclaimed Blanco and Reposado expressions, which launched in September and December 2020 respectively. Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva is produced using the award-winning Blanco as its base, a limited quantity of which is reserved expressly to produce this spirit. The tequila undergoes an intricate 18-month aging process during which it matures in four different types of hand-selected casks, each of which brings a unique property to the final expression. This aging process creates a complex, intense and refined profile distinct from other añejo tequilas.

From sourcing the best agave and hand-selecting bespoke barrels, to aging and bottling the spirit, the entire development process of the Añejo was overseen by Ana Maria Romero Mena. One of the most trusted, respected and awarded tequila authorities in Mexico, Romero's artistry and precision celebrates the traditions of Mexican craftsmanship, the best of the land and its people, while allowing the distinctive terroir of the Jalisco highlands to shine through. A renowned virtuoso, Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva is her latest masterpiece.

On the subtleties behind its bespoke aging process, the Maestra Tequilera shared, "We developed a unique approach to create Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva that makes it unlike any other aged tequila. The process begins by allowing the tequila to mature in American white oak barrels before it is transferred to French oak barrels, which begin to develop its flavor profile and texture. Further aging in acacia barrels enhances the body while adding a light herbal and citrus note before the final two months are completed in cherry oak casks – as opposed to the more traditional sherry casks – which enhances the fruity notes. Importantly, Mijenta tequila never includes additional sweeteners or flavors – its taste profile comes entirely from the agave, traditional distillation methods and time spent maturing to perfection."

On the nose, Mijenta's Añejo has notes of cacao, butterscotch and tobacco, while the palate is presented with a beautiful cornucopia of dried stone fruits and elegant spices, including mace, anise and saffron. Flavors of soft caramelized cooked agave expand joyfully on the tongue, along with elegant vanilla and subtle coffee notes that come from the individually selected variety of barrels.

"Crafted to be a peerless ultra-premium tequila, Mijenta's carefully curated Añejo is truly exceptional. When coming together with family or friends in celebration, this tequila won't just mark a special occasion – it will be an occasion itself. Aged in four types of the finest casks for 18 months, the Añejo has a depth, complexity and palate that is extremely refined and completely unique," added Mijenta Co-Founder and Mixologist, Juan Coronado.

"I'm thrilled that the Blanco and Reposado have resonated with such an ardent community of tequila-lovers, and it's incredibly exciting to share our long-anticipated Añejo. The care, artistry and innovation shine through in a way that make this Añejo unlike anything else on the market," said Co-Founder and Lead Investor Mike Dolan. "While each expression of our tequila is completely unique, the true soul of Mijenta is the core set of values that flow through all aspects of the company, including the tequila itself, the packaging and our commitment to the community."

Created by Co-Founder and Director of Sustainability, Elise Som, Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva's packaging design is inspired by the midnight blue sky in the highlands of Arandas where the Centzon Totochtin folk story is depicted under a glowing crescent moon. Mijenta is always carefully crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and support for the local community. All paper-related components (label and box) are made of agave waste and the organization is committed to sustainable practices, minimizing its environmental impact.

Priced at $199 (750ml) the tequila will be available to order in the U.S. from May 2, 2022 at shopmijenta.com and siptequila.com. Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva will be exclusively sold online for the first two months, after which it will be available at fine retailers in select states.

For more information and updates please visit www.mijenta-tequila.com or follow Mijenta Tequila on Instagram at www.instagram.com/mijentatequila.

PR INQUIRIES

PURPLE
New York: +1 212 858 9888
Los Angeles: +1 424 284 3232
mijenta@purplepr.com

ABOUT MIJENTA

Mijenta is an artisanal, sustainable, additive-free tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, offering a unique super premium proposition. The award-winning spirit was created by a passionate collective who believes in doing well by doing right, and is crafted by Mexico-based Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero. Inspired by legends, Mijenta celebrates the best of the land, culture and people of Mexico, exclusively using fully mature, certified Blue Weber Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, a region renowned for its rich red soils and microclimate. Mijenta launched in September 2020 with its first expression, Blanco, followed by Reposado in December 2020 and Anejo in May 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mijenta Tequila)
(PRNewsfoto/Mijenta Tequila)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mijenta-tequila-launches-18-month-aged-ultra-premium-anejo-301539094.html

SOURCE Mijenta Tequila

