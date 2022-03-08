U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,196.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,746.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,299.25
    -21.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.38
    +1.98 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.20
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,646.16
    +727.02 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.50
    +13.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,051.60
    -169.81 (-0.67%)
     
Mike Alkis is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Alkis is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Lifetime Achiever in the Business field and in acknowledgment of his work at Bizopolis Consulting Inc.

Mr. Alkis has expertise in realigning and restructuring businesses through his company, Bizopolis Consulting Inc. He is currently helping to prepare the next generations for the technological transitions they will face. Mr. Alkis has now been in the field for over 20 years, helping clients around the world.

At Bizopolis, Mr. Alkis helps businesses of all sizes transition to online communication. After COVID-19, more business transactions take place online than ever before, and companies have to quickly adapt to keep up. He helps people make integrated decisions that affect their business and personal lives. Mr. Alkis has expert knowledge of accounting, finance, training, management consulting, operations, and technology integration.

Mr. Alkis helps his clients who want to increase their productivity and profitabilities, or require restructuring of the business. He says, "Ultimately, we help our clients focus on achieving what's most important to them, their business, and their family." Mr. Alkis has helped people from a wide range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, importing, and more.

In the future, Mr. Alkis plans to create a device model to assist businesses of all kinds to adapt and thrive. Remaining involved in his profession, he is a member of the Society of CPAs.

In his spare time, he loves to garden, as he was a farmer for many years.

For more information, visit http://www.bizopolis.ca/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mike-alkis-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301497237.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

