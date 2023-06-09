Mike Ashley’s retail empire takes £75m stake in AO World

mike ashley - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

Frasers Group has taken a £75m stake in AO World, as the retail empire founded by Mike Ashley continues to strike side deals under new chief executive Michael Murray.

The Sports Direct owner said after markets closed on Friday it had acquired an 18.9pc stake in the online white goods retailer.

Frasers Group, which also owns Flannels and Evans Cycles, purchased 109 million shares in AO at a price of 68p each. The stock closed at 69.15p on Friday evening.

AO World said the investment was the culmination of two years of talks between the businesses.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, said he had “long admired” AO World and was “delighted to have the opportunity to form a supportive, strategic partnership”.

The deal suggests that Mr Murray, who took over from his father-in-law, Mr Ashley, last year, will continue to make sizeable bets on rival companies as Mr Ashley became known for during his time running the business.

Michael Murray - Ben Gurr/Times Newspapers Ltd

Frasers has significant stakes in handbag maker Mulberry and Studio Retail Group, as well as a smaller investment in Hugo Boss. The group was also built up by acquiring financially troubled retailers such as Jack Wills and Sofa.com.

Details of the partnership with AO World weren’t given. Frasers Group said that AO World – which sells toasters, televisions and fridges – will offer insight with its “clear strategy” on online-only electricals.

Mr Murray said: “Through this investment, Frasers will benefit from AO’s valuable know-how in electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in our bulk equipment and homeware ranges.

“In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from Frasers’ expertise and ecosystem.”

John Roberts, AO’s founder and chief executive, said: “This is great news for AO and a fantastic endorsement for our business.”

The vote of confidence comes after a volatile few years for AO. The London-listed company’s share price has fallen nearly 55pc over the past five years after a troubled expansion to Europe and amid a squeeze on demand from the cost of living crisis.

Last year, the retailer warned that customers were cancelling lucrative warranties on electrical goods as higher food and energy costs put pressure on household budgets.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.