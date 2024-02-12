Mike Ashley tightens grip on retail empire

Mr Ashley holds just over 330 million shares in Frasers - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Mike Ashley is tightening his grip on his retail empire Frasers Group as share buybacks help consolidate the billionaire’s control over the company.

Frasers on Monday announced a fresh buyback, with plans to purchase £80m worth of its own shares.

It is the latest in a series of stock repurchases, intended to reward investors by putting money in the pockets of those who want to sell large chunks of their holdings.

Frasers has launched five separate share buybacks in the past year alone.

Mr Ashley holds just over 330 million shares in Frasers. The 59-year old’s stake has marginally increased during the buyback period, suggesting Mr Ashley is not selling his shares.

Shares bought by Frasers are subsequently cancelled and the net result of the market activity is Mr Ashley consolidating his control. The billionaire has already grown his stake from 63pc in late 2019 to 73pc.

Clive Black, retail analyst Shore Capital, said the latest buyback would only marginally increase Mr Ashley’s ownership given he already owns a significant portion of Fraser’s shares.

The plan was instead intended as a show of strength to the market, he said.

Mr Black said: “It’s telling the market that this business is in really good shape, so much so that after paying a dividend, investing in the business and investing in equity positions in Asos and Boohoo, they still have the cash available to do a buyback.”

Mr Ashley handed the chief executive post to his son-in-law Michael Murray in 2022 - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Mr Ashley founded the business from a single Sports Direct store in Maidenhead in 1982. It has since grown into a major retail empire worth £3.69bn, with brands including Flannels, House of Fraser, Evans Cycles and Jack Wills.

It has managed to avoid being hit by a wider downturn in consumer spending. In December, Frasers said it was confident it would grow profits this year and was on course to achieve adjusted pre-tax profits of between £500m and £550m in the year to April, up from £478m the prior year.

Mr Ashley stepped down from the helm of the retail giant in 2022, handing over the chief executive post to his son-in-law Michael Murray, who has focused on modernising its image and taking the company more upmarket.

However, Mr Ashley is understood to still play a role in steering the company’s direction. Recent swoops for stakes in rivals Asos, Boohoo and Currys bear his hallmark.

Frasers is now the largest single shareholder in Boohoo and is the second-largest shareholder in Asos.

On Monday N Brown, which owns retailers including JD Williams and Jacamo, revealed that Frasers had bought more shares, taking its stake from 19pc to 20pc.

Mr Murray told The Telegraph last year that Frasers had always been an acquisitive business and said he sought advice from his father-in-law.

However, he said the final authority rested with him. He said: “Mike is not on the board. I’m on the board with non-executive directors, and we make the decisions. You’ve got to be on the board to make the final decision.”

Mr Murray has been focusing on bolstering the high street presence of Sports Direct by opening new locations in prime shopping centres.

