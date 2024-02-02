Mike Eitel's planned downtown Vel Phillips Plaza coffee bar dead after Turner Hall dispute

The future Vel. R. Phillips Plaza is planned for the 400 block of West Wisconsin Avenue.

Nomad World Pub operator Mike Eitel's plans to open a coffee shop in downtown Milwaukee's new Vel R. Phillips Plaza have been dropped after disclosure of his court battle with Turner Hall's owner.

Eitel's proposed lease of the plaza's city-owned building was to be reviewed Monday by the Common Council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee.

But that was meeting was canceled Friday on Eitel's request, said Madison Goldbeck, Department of City Development spokeswoman.

"The proposed lease agreement is not moving forward at this time," Goldbeck told the Journal Sentinel. "The city is evaluating options going forward."

Eitel said his company withdrew its proposal "in order to focus on our current operations ahead of a very busy year," according to a statement.

"We are confident that the city will partner with a quality organization that will successfully activate the new space and make it a positive addition to all the exciting and encouraging things happening in the Westown area of downtown," he said.

Eitel didn't immediately respond to the Journal Sentinel's question of whether his legal dispute with Turner Hall's owner played a role in the decision.

The special meeting was scheduled after the committee on Tuesday voted to delay acting on the lease, which needs full council approval.

Eitel's Caravan Hospitality LLC was planning to open Nomad Coffee Bar this year in the 2,900-square-foot food and beverage retail space at Vel R. Phillips Plaza. The 30,000-square-foot plaza is being built at 401 W. Wisconsin Ave., near the Baird Center.

That lease, recommended by Mayor Cavalier Johnson's administration, was approved by the Redevelopment Authority board on Jan. 18.

The lease was to run for an initial term of three years. The monthly rent would have been $5,000 or 6% of gross sales, whichever is greater. It included a $750,000 grant for the building's interior improvements and fixtures.

Turner Ballroom Preservation Trust Ltd., which owns Turner Hall, 1034 N. Phillips Ave., has a $95,734 judgment pending against Eitel's Barcity Club LLC, which operated a restaurant there, according to Milwaukee County Circuit Court records.

Eitel stopped paying rent in October 2019 and was later evicted from Turner Hall, Art Heitzer, trust board president, told zoning committee members on Tuesday. That was months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down restaurants in March 2020, he said.

Heitzer said the trust has been unable to collect the judgment because Barcity Club has no other assets. Heitzer said the trust's lease didn't have a personal guaranty from Eitel − which he said the city's lease should include.

Heitzer also said it would be "unseemly" for the city to "reward this premier location" to Eitel after he "abandoned" Turner Hall.

Eitel told committee members COVID-19's effects on the restaurant industry did play a role in the Turner Hall situation − which he called "a hot mess."

Eitel also said he made a settlement offer which the trust rejected − with Heitzer telling the committee the settlement offer wasn't serious.

The lease was to be revised to include a personal guaranty from Eitel and language clarifying whether the city or Caravan Hospitality is responsible for public bathrooms in the plaza building.

The city sought proposals from food and beverage operators for the space but received no responses. Eitel then approached city officials about leasing the space.

Vel R. Phillips Plaza will open this summer. It's just south of the expanding Baird Center and just west of Fiserv Inc.'s future headquarters and the new Kohl's department store.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

