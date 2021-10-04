U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,304.32
    -52.72 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.08
    -277.38 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,252.08
    -314.62 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.12
    -24.51 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.63
    +1.75 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.80
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9480
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,227.74
    +309.45 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.99
    +973.32 (+401.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Mike Feher Appointed as CFO of CathWorks

·2 min read

KFAR-SABA, Israel and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks, a global leader of digital health innovation focused on helping patients with cardiovascular disease, announced today that Mike Feher was appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mike Feher Appointed as CFO of CathWorks
Mike Feher Appointed as CFO of CathWorks

An energetic and results-driven executive, Mr. Feher brings comprehensive strategic and operational finance experience to his role, including expertise in financial planning and analysis, strategy, investor relations, operational execution, and much more. Most recently, he was Vice President, Business Planning & Development at Allied Universal, the largest private security firm in the world. Before his work at Allied Universal, Mr. Feher held various leadership roles at Edwards Lifesciences, Volcom, and Deloitte. He served as CathWorks Vice President of Finance and CFO from 2019 to 2020. Mr. Feher holds a B.S. degree in Accounting and Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance and Economics, from Chapman University and is a licensed CPA. He also earned an M.B.A. in Corporate Finance from Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

"Mike is an exceptional executive and a great partner with a unique ability to toggle between creating value through long-term strategic planning and optimizing resource allocation through disciplined financial execution," said Ramin Mousavi, Chief Executive Officer of CathWorks. "His fundamental financial knowledge, medical device industry expertise, strong investor relationships, and ability to analyze, plan, and execute will strengthen our leadership team and will drive our continued execution of our strategic vision."

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the dynamic leadership team at CathWorks and help implement its mission of transforming the diagnosis and treatment of patients with coronary artery disease," noted Mike Feher. "CathWorks has significant momentum towards its vision of establishing FFRangio as the new standard of care, and I look forward to working with Ramin and the entire organization to deliver meaningful value to patients, our customers, and shareholders every day."

About CathWorks
CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company's focus today is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio™ System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural wire-free FFR guidance that is practical for every case.

Follow CathWorks

  • Email Alerts: https://www.cath.works/contact-us/

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cathworks/

  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/cathworks

  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGZgKKYj3BUqgCRadZv7Fmw

  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cathworks

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CathWorksFFRangio

Contact: +1.888.889.CATH (2284), info@cath.works

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mike-feher-appointed-as-cfo-of-cathworks-301392091.html

SOURCE CathWorks

Recommended Stories

  • SFL (NYSE:SFL) adds US$76m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 2.1%

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the SFL Corporation Ltd. ( NYSE:SFL...

  • OPEC+’s Steady-as-She-Goes Approach Alarms Febrile Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices are surging across febrile global energy markets, but OPEC+ demonstrated that it’s not ready to be diverted from its trajectory of slow and steady oil-production increases.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells

    The estate of a Black woman whose cervical cells were taken from her decades ago without her permission sued a pharmaceutical company on Monday, saying it made a "conscious choice" to mass produce the cells and profit from a "racially unjust medical system." Henrietta Lacks' estate hasn't "seen a dime" of the revenue Thermo Fisher Scientific made from cultivating the HeLa cell line that was taken from Lacks at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951, according to the lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.

  • Peak Fintech Responds to Short Seller Report

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today addressed a baseless and irresponsible report produced by Grizzly Research (https://grizzlyreports.com/Research/PKK.pdf) in which Grizzly Research alleges that the Company has misappropriated millions in funds. The report goes on to make several defamatory claims about the Company and some of its executives, which are nothing more than lies and fabri

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Just Jumped 13%

    China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) is in a bit of a bind. At last report, the Chinese property giant had missed the deadline for two separate interest payments to foreign bondholders -- who are starting to look like foreign bagholders, because Evergrande had no trouble finding the money to pay interest on a domestic debt. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, Evergrande's property management business, Evergrande Property Services Group, has advised that it is preparing to report "inside information and a possible general offer for the shares of the company."

  • Facebook down for thousands of users: Tracker

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?