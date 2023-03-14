U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

Mike Hodgson interview at PDAC

Serabi Gold plc
·1 min read
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release

14 March 2023

Serabi Gold Plc 
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
PDAC Interview

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, attended the Prospectors Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) which took place 5 to 8 March in Toronto.

PDAC provides the opportunity for management to present its plans to a wide range of institutional and retail investors. During the conference Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, was interviewed by the International Investment Forum. This interview can be accessed using the following link: https://youtu.be/i7yetcIwpNw

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

 

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

 

 

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

 

 

Email: contact@serabigold.com

 

Website: www.serabigold.com

 

 

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

 

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Ross Allister /

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 

 

Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

 

 

Camarco        
Financial PR

 

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS


