Mike Hodgson interview at PDAC
For immediate release
14 March 2023
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
PDAC Interview
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, attended the Prospectors Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) which took place 5 to 8 March in Toronto.
PDAC provides the opportunity for management to present its plans to a wide range of institutional and retail investors. During the conference Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, was interviewed by the International Investment Forum. This interview can be accessed using the following link: https://youtu.be/i7yetcIwpNw
