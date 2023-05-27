Mike Lynch puts up $50m Darktrace stake in US bail deal

Mike Lynch Darktrace - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

US courts have frozen tens of millions of dollars of Darktrace shares owned by Mike Lynch as the British entrepreneur awaits trial on fraud charges.

Mr Lynch has put up $54m (£44m) worth of shares in the London-listed cybersecurity company to meet his bail demands after being extradited to the US last week.

They will remain in the custody of the US court system until Mr Lynch’s legal battle is resolved, which could take years.

The development is the latest cloud over Darktrace, which has sought to distance itself from Mr Lynch, its founding investor, since he was charged with fraud in 2018. The charges related to the sale of Mr Lynch's business Autonomy to Hewlett Packard 12 years ago.

Darktrace, which provides cyber security software, is also battling to repair relations with City investors after being targeted by short sellers who claimed the company has used aggressive accounting and sales tactics to boost growth figures.

Shares have fallen by more than a quarter over the last 12 months and the stock fell by 10pc on Friday after the Wall Street giant Bank of America told investors to sell.

The 14.6m shares put up as collateral by Mr Lynch represent around half of his 4.5pc stake in the company. His wife, Angela Bacares, owns a separate 6.4pc stake worth £122m.

Mr Lynch’s lawyers at Clifford Chance took custody of $93m of Mr Lynch and Ms Bacares’ shares on the day he was extradited to the US earlier this month, his lawyers told a US judge.

The 57-year-old’s bail was set at $100m after Mr Lynch was deemed a “serious flight risk”, having fought his extradition for years.

Mr Lynch posted half the total under the term of his bail but is liable for the whole sum if he absconds. Only Mr Lynch’s shares were transferred under the deal, not Ms Bacares', and Mr Lynch also contributed $15m in cash.

The United States District Court of Northern California confirmed it had taken custody of the share certificates, which remain in Mr Lynch’s name.

A spokesman for Darktrace said: “Dr Lynch has no operational, advisory or any other role at Darktrace. His relationship with Darktrace is purely limited to his shareholding in the business. These are publicly traded shares and his decisions on how to use his shareholding remain his own.”

Mr Lynch faces 17 charges related to the $11bn sale of Autonomy, the former FTSE 100 software company. The US giant wrote down most of the value of the deal a year after buying Autonomy and said it had inflated its financial position.

The charges could lead to a maximum sentence of decades in prison. Mr Lynch and his co-defendant, former finance director Stephen Chamberlain, have pleaded not guilty.

Mr Lynch was a founding investor in Darktrace and was on the company’s board until 2018, when he was charged. He remained an adviser until last year when then Home Secretary Priti Patel approved his extradition.

Mr Lynch’s venture capital firm, Invoke, retains a seat on the company’s board.

In February, Darktrace hired EY to review its finances after short seller Quintessential said it was “deeply sceptical about the validity of Darktrace’s financial statements”.

Under the terms of his bail, Mr Lynch is confined to an address in San Francisco where he must be guarded by private security he pays for himself.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.