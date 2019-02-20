Mike Novogratz-Backed BitGo Offers $100 Million in Crypto Insurance

BitGo, a crypto custodian backed by Goldman Sachs, is offering up to $100 million in insurance coverage for cold-wallet assets through Lloyd’s. There is no additional cost to BitGo clients.
In a press release, the company said the $100 million of insurance coverage protects custodial assets held by BitGo against:
- Third-party hacks.
- Insider theft by employees of private keys.
- Physical loss or damage of private keys.
Mike Belshe, the CEO of BitGo, touted the new service:
“This is the most complete insurance offering in the industry. It is not always easy for some clients to understand under what circumstances their investments are insured and to what extent their loss would be covered.
Read the full story on CCN.com.