Mike Novogratz-Backed BitGo Offers $100 Million in Crypto Insurance

BitGo, a crypto custodian backed by Goldman Sachs, is offering up to $100 million in insurance coverage for cold-wallet assets through Lloyd’s. There is no additional cost to BitGo clients.

In a press release, the company said the $100 million of insurance coverage protects custodial assets held by BitGo against:

Third-party hacks.

Insider theft by employees of private keys.

Physical loss or damage of private keys.

Mike Belshe, the CEO of BitGo, touted the new service: