Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. (OTC: MIKP) Path to Pink Current: Company Files Form 10 w/Audited Financials Toward Becoming SEC Fully Reporting

Scottsdale, AZ --News Direct-- Mike The Pike Productions, Inc.

McapMediaWire -- Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. (OTC: MIKP) (“The Company”), ($MIKP), a fan-owned entertainment studio focused in the acquisition, development, and production of entertainment intellectual property through its wholly owned subsidiary www.ArowanaMedia.com, announces today that it has filed a Form 10 registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and become a fully reporting company.

Accompanying Form 10 are PCAOB audited financials. The PCAOB audit was conducted by Dan Barton of Barton CPA (https://bartoncpafirm.com/).

The Form 10 registration statement automatically becomes effective sixty days post-filing. Following the effective date, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act.

The Company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions, and stock ownership rules.

The Company will also be subject to U.S. GAAP reporting requirements with respect to the reports it files with the SEC. The increased regulatory oversight and credibility of being an SEC reporting company will assist investors in making more informed and educated investment decisions about the Company.

As we understand, filing Form 10 with audited financials via EDGAR will satisfy requirements for Pink Current status with OTC Markets upon their acknowledgment and review of the filings accordingly.

MIKP CEO states: “The filing of the Form 10 registration statement is a crucial milestone in our long-term efforts to provide increased transparency and accountability to shareholders. Our transition to a fully reporting company is just the first step in our elevating the Company to new horizons toward our goal of becoming a mini-major entertainment studio with a current focus in acquisition, development, and production of film/television/streaming projects along with investments and opportunities in gaming, web3 and metaverse, VR/AR, and artificial Intelligence."

Story continues

LIKE, FOLLOW & SHARE AT:

Facebook: @arowanamedia

Twitter: @ArowanaOfficial and @MTPprods

IG: ArowanaMedia

About Mike The Pike Productions (OTC: MIKP), Arowana Media Holdings and Mike The Pike Entertainment

Mike The Pike Productions is a publicy traded media holdings company operating through its subsidiary Arowana Media Holdings, Inc. (www.ArowanaMedia.com), a fan-owned entertainment studio focused on IP Acquisitions, Development and Production, and building a diverse portfolio of IP for the entertainment marketplace. It does this via its flagship subsidiary, Mike the Pike Entertainment, LLC, which will acquire, incubate and develop IP which can then be used to complement horizontally integrated subsidiaries focused in Film/Television/Streaming, Publishing, Software/Gaming, esports, AR/VR, Web3, Metaverse, and Artificial Intelligence.

CONTACT:

CEO Mark B. Newbauer

hey@mikethepike.com

Contact Details

Mark B. Newbauer

hey@mikethepike.com

Company Website

http://www.arowanamedia.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/mike-the-pike-productions-inc-otc-mikp-path-to-pink-current-company-files-form-10-w-audited-financials-toward-becoming-sec-fully-reporting-526160606