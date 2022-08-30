U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.29
    -55.32 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,724.84
    -374.15 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,827.77
    -189.90 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.13
    -30.81 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -5.48 (-5.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    -13.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0024
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1160
    +0.0060 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1657
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6450
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,755.65
    -466.06 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.21
    -13.19 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

MikeWorldWide Launches New Creator Track for Digital Accelerator Fellowship

·2 min read

Immersive internship experience for next-gen digital marketers and content creators offers hands-on learning from agency and industry leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency opens applications for the fall Digital Acceleration Fellowship today. The program launched in early 2022 to give entry-level talent a springboard to a career in digital marketing.

The program features two residency tracks:

  1. Digital—focused on integrated social media, influencer marketing, search marketing, research and paid media. Rotations through each digital concentration will give participants experience in each discipline as well as expose them to how they work together in an integrated agency model. Experts from each discipline will guide the rotations.

  2. Creative—new to this session, focused on post-production collaboration, experimentation and creating culturally relevant content through a carefully crafted curriculum. It will cover the agency's content planning and production process, taught by Hilary Petrokubi, director of digital content at MikeWorldWide, and supported by the firm's creative and digital teams.

MWW is looking for a group of six candidates looking to gain real-world experience working with brands from start-ups to Fortune 500. The program is open to both recent grads and current students and runs from September 13th—December 2nd, culminating in a final project which will be presented directly to MikeWorldWide clients.

"The program we have built is a truly unique opportunity for next-gen digital talent," said Megan Hueter, senior vice president of digital strategy at MWW. "The rotational structure gives candidates an opportunity to discover their career interests through diverse hands-on learning, and the new creative track is built to train and groom Gen Z creators. Participants will also be automatically enrolled in the MWW Creator Network, a hand-selected pool of freelancers that MWW will invite to collaborate on future projects."

So far in the program's pilot year, MikeWorldWide has trained 13 young professionals, of which many have joined MWW or in-house teams full-time upon completion.

Eligible candidates can apply and learn more here.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mikeworldwide-launches-new-creator-track-for-digital-accelerator-fellowship-301614931.html

SOURCE MikeWorldWide

Recommended Stories

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

  • Read the Letter Elon Musk Sent to Twitter With More Reasons to Terminate His Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter detailing additional reasons to terminate his $44 billion takeover deal.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioIn a filing on Tue

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Oil Slumps in Low-Volume Trading After Iraq Calms Supply Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled after Iraq’s state marketing company said exports haven’t been affected by violent clashes in Baghdad while low liquidity exacerbated price moves. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Ba

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Blue Apron CEO: ‘Meal kits have evolved quite a bit’

    Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the meal kit company's 10 year anniversary, competition, and growth in the at-home food space.

  • German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Is Now a Bad Time to Retire?

    Retiring during a market downturn and soaring inflation can feel like sailing into the wind instead of the sunset. The market’s performance in the first few years of retirement can have a big impact on how long a nest egg lasts, partly because losses take a bigger bite out of a portfolio when it is typically at its largest, advisers and economists say. Of course, it isn’t always possible to time your retirement to coincide with a bull market.

  • Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey. Musk's audacious goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030 is at the center of the company's growth promise for shareholders and its pledge to drive the adoption of sustainable energy. If achieved, it would make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies Inc., offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.

  • Bowlero Shares Surge as JPMorgan Initiates Coverage; Sees Huge Upside

    By Jarrett Banks Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) surged 10% on Tuesday after JPMorgan initiated coverage of with an overweight rating with a massive post-pandemic upside. JPMorgan Analyst […]

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Oil slides $6 on inflation and Iraq exports

    Oil prices fell more than $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as unrest in Iraq had no effect on the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settlement were down $5.84, or 5.6%, at $99.25 a barrel by 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT) after touching a session low of $97.55 a barrel. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, which could slow economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

  • Statesville to consider permit approval for piece of Sherwin-Williams expansion

    According to city documents, the Statesville Planning Board will meet later this week to hold a hearing regarding a special use permit for the expansion of Sherwin-Williams' manufacturing operations.