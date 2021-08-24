MikeWorldWide Launches Specialized 'NIL Fieldhouse' Public Relations and Marketing Practice

NIL Fieldhouse to Help Brands, Schools, Athletes and Technology Providers Navigate Radically Changed Collegiate Marketing Landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the leading independent PR firms in the US and UK, announced today the creation of NIL Fieldhouse, a specialty Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) practice area. The MWW team, made up of executives across the firm with expertise in brand activation, digital content, fan experiences, public affairs, and issues management and crises communications come together under the agency's one P&L model to counsel brands, athletes and colleges navigating NIL monetization for the first time. Additionally, the NIL Fieldhouse team will work with technology and service providers leading innovation within the industry.

With the recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of athletes monetizing their name, image and likeness, they are able to capitalize on their fame through including autograph signings, endorsements, personal appearances, and their social media platforms, radically changing the sports marketing landscape forever.

"The lifting of NIL restrictions has created a brand-new category overnight with incredible demand," said Bret Werner, president of MWW. "Maximizing return in the NIL market requires authentic connections that transcend just the sports world—bringing together expertise in consumer insights, influencer marketing, brand building and issues management offers well-rounded programming for athletes, brands and technology platforms alike to take advantage of this new era in sports marketing."

MWW has already been retained by the leading NIL marketing platform, Opendorse. Opendorse is the leading sports marketing technology platform, equipping athletes and brands to manage business partnerships in this new era, and also educates student athletes on their reputation and how to find opportunities for brand partnerships.

Opendorse analyzed student-athlete NIL activity data through the platform in July, the first month of NIL activations, to forecast the annual market reaching more than $1.5 billion in earnings for collegiate athletes in its first year alone.

