U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,591.55
    +14.52 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,400.34
    +189.49 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,427.31
    +10.21 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,672.94
    -14.82 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    +0.79 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.20
    -18.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.24 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9746
    +0.0037 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0010
    +0.0990 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1286
    +0.0186 (+1.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2810
    +0.4200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,527.41
    -575.77 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.01
    -13.53 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,809.66
    -16.49 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

MikeWorldWide's Newly Branded DEIJ Practice, Culture Connect, Launches 2023 Pro Bono Public Relations Application To Support Small Diverse-Owned Businesses

·3 min read

Agency will hit half-million-dollar investment mark for third-year pro bono initiative and will formalize its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Justice practice to reflect expanded capabilities and expertise

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MikeWorldWide – a leading independent, integrated public relations agency – launched its annual application for two small diverse-owned businesses to receive pro bono public relations support. Now in its third year, the pro bono PR program requires eligible applicants to 1) identify with a historically marginalized group (with an emphasis on women and communities of color); 2) generate less than $5 million in annual revenue; and 3) demonstrate support of a social cause through their business, a new criterion for this year's program. Applications will be open until November 11, 2022, at 11:59 pm ET.

"Our pro bono program is one of the most important agency-wide initiatives and reflects our culture of caring and commitment to purpose-driven work", says Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "We're committed to leveraging our resources and talented team of strategists and storytellers to boost the visibility and economic growth of small diverse-owned businesses that bring innovation to the marketplace. For this year's program, we are going a step further by asking candidates to show how they are taking action to support the social causes they care about most, especially as our world continues to be plagued with injustice – we want to invest in businesses that are also socially responsible."

Two businesses will be selected to enter a six-month pro bono engagement with the agency that will commence at the top of 2023. The business leaders with work with agency executives to create a custom PR program that will best support their business goals. To date, MikeWorldWide has supported Rochelle Porter Design, Puppington, Yubi Beauty, R3 Score, and PUR Home through its pro bono initiative.

Additionally, the agency has formally rebranded its diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) communications practice as MWW Culture Connect. As one of the first PR agencies to have a dedicated LGBTQ marketing practice, the new branding reflects the agency's expanded capabilities and growing team of subject matter and community-specific experts who bring an organic fusion of ideas, skills, backgrounds, identities, and perspectives to the creation and execution of effective communications strategies that are culturally competent and relevant.

"MWW has offered DEI-focused services for nearly a decade, and we're continuing to build on these efforts to further position ourselves as a leader in DEIJ communications," says Amber Micala Arnold, head of DEIJ at MikeWorldWide. "We were also purposeful about adding 'J' for justice to our practice rebrand because much of our work involves helping companies communicate around how they ensure the fair distribution of opportunities and access in the systems they can control. Ultimately, we believe in the power of communications to change the world."

The MWW Culture Connect practice offers advisory and consulting services, multicultural marketing, and communications programming for an impressive client roster that spans major global consumer and B2B companies, nonprofit organizations, as well as influential tech, sports, and entertainment brands. The aim of the practice is to help brands connect more authentically with diverse and multicultural stakeholders, build a culture of belonging in the workplace, and create inclusive products and services.

To apply for the pro bono program, please visit www.mww.com/pro-bono/.

About MikeWorldWide
MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mikeworldwides-newly-branded-deij-practice-culture-connect-launches-2023-pro-bono-public-relations-application-to-support-small-diverse-owned-businesses-301648724.html

SOURCE MikeWorldWide

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Exro Technologies' Wins Innovation of the Year Award at 2022 - AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro") announced today that its Coil Driver™ technology was named the '2022 Engine Tech Innovation of the Year' by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. Exro is honored alongside winners in other categories and prior recipients including BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, among others.

  • Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare

    Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Schlumberger, Halliburton, RPC and ProPetro

    Schlumberger, Halliburton, RPC and ProPetro have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • TSMC Cuts Capital Spending 10% in a Warning for Tech Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10%, a dramatic sign of trouble for the technology industry from the world’s most valuable chip company.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitStocks Pare Drop as Traders W

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Supreme Court Voices Concern Over California Humane-Pork Law

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ra

  • Natural-Gas Spike’s Chilling Effect: Higher Heating Costs This Winter

    U.S. households that use natural gas to heat their homes will spend an average of $931 this winter, up 28% from last year, one government agency says.

  • Domino’s Revenue Up as U.S. Sales Offset Strong Dollar

    The company said higher prices lifted its sales and managed to offset a drop in international franchise royalties and fees revenues.

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesApplied Materials

  • Steelworkers Union Approves Contract With Cleveland-Cliffs

    United Steelworkers wants U.S. Steel to match wage increases provided in Cleveland-Cliffs’ contract.

  • Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

    Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation", but so far there are no restrictions on its metals. Despite this, several industry sources have told Reuters that some consumers have been rejecting Russian copper, which is being delivered to warehouses connected to the LME, effectively a market of last resort for producers and consumers.