MikMak Launches Global Retail Network Providing Unified View of Consumer Shopping Journey Across 1500+ Retailers

·3 min read

New eCommerce Insights and Enablement from Major Retailers across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia Now Available to MikMak Brand Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading eCommerce acceleration platform MikMak announced today the launch of its Global Retail Network, providing further first-party insights and integrations with 1500+ major retailers worldwide including Amazon, Tesco, Carrefour, Wildberries, AEON, Woolworths, Flipkart, Mercado Libre, and B2W. MikMak's brand partners can now measure the end-to-end consumer journey across more priority retailers and access a more unified, global view of their consumers.

After a year of exponential growth driven by the pandemic, the global eCommerce market is expected to reach $1 Trillion by 2025. The U.S. and China will account for 55% of that growth, followed by emerging markets including Latin America, which posted the strongest growth of any region for eCommerce activities in 2020 (EuroMonitor). In response to this growth and to meet its brand partners' needs, MikMak launched its Global Retail Network, following earlier expansion into Canada and Europe in late 2020.

For the first time, MikMak brand partners can access shopper insights from retailers in Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia, along with additional retailer integrations from North America and Europe. The launch of the Global Retail Network also benefits consumers and retailers by offering additional checkout options through MikMak's multi-retailer eCommerce enablement capabilities. With MikMak, retailers benefit from shopping traffic from 250+ different types of media at no additional cost, increasing product sales and incremental revenue.

"Understanding your shoppers is key to finding success in the world of consumer-driven commerce we live in today, and as the eCommerce market has experienced exponential, global growth, MikMak has worked quickly to expand our global footprint and continue providing the retailer insights that matter most to our brand partners," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "We are excited to make our debut within these new major retail markets, with additional expansion to follow."

The launch of MikMak's Global Retail Network follows recently announced data connectivity and insights-centric partnerships with Drizly and LiveRamp, further cementing its position at the forefront of consumer-driven commerce. Through this continued investment in global eCommerce and first-party data, MikMak extends its already wide reach within categories including mass merchant/general merchandise retailers, grocery, alcohol, beauty, and CPG, while adding retailers within home, electronics/appliances, and fashion.

MikMak's Global Retail Network is now available to brand partners through the MikMak platform and is accessible through social media, video, search, brand.com, and more. To learn more about MikMak's global retailer insights, please visit www.mikmak.com.

About MikMak
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Lunch Partners, Madrona Pioneer Fund, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and founding CRO John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim, and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman.

Media Contact
Factory PR
mikmak@factorypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mikmak-launches-global-retail-network-providing-unified-view-of-consumer-shopping-journey-across-1500-retailers-301347332.html

SOURCE MikMak

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Amazon’s Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Here’s Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for some U.S. customers, staff (Aug. 2)

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday confirmed that all its customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Pepsi sells Tropicana in $3.3bn deal as juice falls out of favour

    Drinks giant Pepsi is selling juice brand Tropicana in a $3.3bn (£2.4bn) deal as health-conscious consumers ditch sugary drinks in favour of lower-calorie options.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • UPDATE 5-Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd missed analyst estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as its e-commerce business was hurt by rising competition from smaller players such as JD.Com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc. Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan.

  • Oil prices extend drop as COVID spread stokes demand worries

    Oil futures give up early gains, extending a selloff from the previous session blamed on worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

    The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. Manufacturers had to deal with the same coronavirus-based operating challenges as everyone else. The chip shortage is holding many industries back, as equipment ranging from smartphones to modern cars to medical devices require lots of freshly built semiconductor chips.

  • Chinese Auto-Chip Stocks Fall After Official Probe Into Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese automobile-chip maker stocks tumbled after the government launched a probe into possible price manipulation, putting a brake on share surges buoyed by a global semiconductor shortage that’s approaching the 12-month mark.Chip developers GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc., Wuxi NCE Power Co. and Hangzhou Lion Electronics Co. plunged by their 10% daily trading limit in Shanghai on Tuesday after China’s market regulator said it’s looking into some auto-chip sellers over a

  • Malls have been mistreated during the COVID-19 pandemic: Simon Property Group CEO

    Simon Property Group David Simon stands up for the malls.

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Western Australia takes step-up in battery chemicals production

    Western Australia is preparing to take a bigger slice of the booming global battery market, forecast to grow to $150 billion by 2030, as it moves beyond mining lithium and nickel into chemical processing. Three big battery chemicals plants are set to come on line in coming months, while Germany's BASF is part of a pilot project with a state government research body to build a precursor chemical plant to blend the feeds used by battery makers. As investors and electric vehicle makers look for supply chains away from dominant producer China, Australia believes it can compete on price and is banking on what it says are its solid credentials in responsible production.