Mikro MSC Berhad's (KLSE:MIKROMB) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Mikro MSC Berhad (KLSE:MIKROMB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 22% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mikro MSC Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mikro MSC Berhad is:

0.9% = RM1.6m ÷ RM188m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.01.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mikro MSC Berhad's Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

As you can see, Mikro MSC Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to Mikro MSC Berhad's very little net income growth of 2.2% over the past five years.

We then compared Mikro MSC Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

KLSE:MIKROMB Past Earnings Growth December 19th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Mikro MSC Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Mikro MSC Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mikro MSC Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 7.4% (meaning, the company keeps the remaining 93% of profits) which means that the company is retaining more of its earnings. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Mikro MSC Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Mikro MSC Berhad's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 5 risks we have identified for Mikro MSC Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

