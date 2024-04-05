Mikro MSC Berhad's (KLSE:MIKROMB) investors will be pleased with their 25% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Mikro MSC Berhad (KLSE:MIKROMB) share price is 25% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 11% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 8.2% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Mikro MSC Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 179%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 25% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Mikro MSC Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 8.82.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mikro MSC Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 0.8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Mikro MSC Berhad (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

